Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.80-10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.35-16.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.29 billion. Leidos also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.800-10.000 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

Leidos Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:LDOS traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.21. 327,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,346. Leidos has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $188.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.78.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,241.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

