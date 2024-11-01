LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.41%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $6.49 on Friday, hitting $94.88. 343,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,348. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $101.67.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.