LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 156,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 224,203 shares.The stock last traded at $48.75 and had previously closed at $57.03.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TREE. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

LendingTree Trading Down 14.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 230.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 16.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $650.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $49.02.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

