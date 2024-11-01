LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.0 million-$210.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.8 million.

LFVN traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $12.81. 31,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,269. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.38 million, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. LifeVantage had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

