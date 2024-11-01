Lincluden Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TTE. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.