Lincluden Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises about 0.9% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Diageo by 1,034.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 799,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,443,000 after acquiring an additional 729,166 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Diageo by 416.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 521,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,939,000 after acquiring an additional 420,778 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Diageo by 52.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,800,000 after acquiring an additional 293,017 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Diageo by 12,174.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,045,000 after acquiring an additional 244,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $24,995,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO stock opened at $124.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $119.48 and a 12-month high of $161.64.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

