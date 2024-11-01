Lincluden Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,940,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 57,625 shares during the quarter. TELUS accounts for 3.6% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of TELUS worth $32,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TU. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in TELUS by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 75,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 26,023 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,991,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 276.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 143,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 105,505 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in TELUS by 44.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TU opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

