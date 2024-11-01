Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Issues Earnings Results

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Lincoln National Price Performance

NYSE LNC traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,496,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,596. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $36.46.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNC. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

