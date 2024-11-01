LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Robert W. Baird

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

LivaNova Stock Down 1.4 %

LIVN traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.88. 136,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,196. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 122.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.94. LivaNova has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $64.47.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. LivaNova had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,816,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

