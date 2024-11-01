LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.300-3.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.
LivaNova Stock Performance
Shares of LIVN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.37. LivaNova has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $64.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 122.90 and a beta of 1.00.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. LivaNova had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
