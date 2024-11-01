Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.31% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $76,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,742.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $3,417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,525.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,742.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

LYV stock opened at $117.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.09. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.18 and a 12-month high of $119.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

