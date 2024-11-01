Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Decreased by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 3.7% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,654,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 30,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,023,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $546.45 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $579.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.62%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

