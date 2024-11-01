Loop Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Get Roku alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roku

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $65.13. 2,641,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415,602. Roku has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average is $63.66. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 2.08.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,582.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,566 shares of company stock valued at $5,254,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 835.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.