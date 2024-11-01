Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.35 and last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 5868820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of -0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

