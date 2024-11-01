Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Trading Up 8.5% – Here’s Why

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.93. 6,166,533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 19,673,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUMN. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.09.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 384,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,063.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 52,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.