LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Down 1.2 %

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMUY opened at $132.59 on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $191.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.92.

(Get Free Report)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.