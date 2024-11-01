LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Down 1.2 %
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Top 3 REIT Picks for 2025: High Yields and Rising Earnings Ahead
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Stocks Well Below 52-Week Highs With Strong Growth Projections
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Chip Stocks Expected to See Accelerating Sales Growth
Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.