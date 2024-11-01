MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly Sells 7,122 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 7,122 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $801,438.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at $6,282,099.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 4.6 %

MTSI stock opened at $112.40 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $122.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 114.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 8.18.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Get Our Latest Report on MTSI

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 361.3% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.