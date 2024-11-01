Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $53.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.99. 283,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,702. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $166.26 and a fifty-two week high of $227.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.81 and its 200 day moving average is $198.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.30, for a total value of $131,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,185.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

