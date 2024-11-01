Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $158.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 851.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 37.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 114,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 31.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
