Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 58,209 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 0.0% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 68,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,955,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 17,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 395,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $151,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $359.07 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $235.84 and a 52 week high of $392.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $372.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.07. The company has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.