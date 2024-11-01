Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41, Briefing.com reports. Materion had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Materion updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.200-5.400 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.20-5.40 EPS.

Materion Stock Up 4.6 %

MTRN traded up $4.63 on Friday, reaching $106.26. 14,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,198. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.85. Materion has a 52-week low of $96.18 and a 52-week high of $145.08. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

