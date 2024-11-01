Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.200-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Materion also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.20-5.40 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
Materion Stock Performance
Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Materion had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Materion will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Materion Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 15.21%.
Materion Company Profile
Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.
