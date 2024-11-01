McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 71.9% during the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $296.15. 1,082,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,652. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $317.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.58. The company has a market cap of $212.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 178.99%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,256,818. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.