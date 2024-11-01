McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Posts Earnings Results

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.99% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $4.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $296.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,221. The stock has a market cap of $212.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.58. McDonald’s has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $317.90.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.46.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,256,818. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

