MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins to a "moderate buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MDA. Cormark lifted their price target on MDA Space from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on MDA Space from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MDA Space from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MDA Space from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.63.

Shares of MDA stock opened at C$21.30 on Wednesday. MDA Space has a 1-year low of C$10.65 and a 1-year high of C$21.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 0.02.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.09. MDA Space had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of C$242.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$221.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that MDA Space will post 0.9605084 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Philip Greenley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total value of C$2,911,632.50. In other news, Director Michael Philip Greenley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total value of C$2,911,632.50. Also, Director John Carter Risley sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.42, for a total value of C$347,017.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,285,909. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

