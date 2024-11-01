Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,029 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX opened at $45.02 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.90.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

