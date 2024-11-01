Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $25,643,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 135,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 74,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 47,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 261,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 31,195 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $89.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $69.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.06.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.59%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.