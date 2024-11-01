Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $242,000 Position in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Taboola.com were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Taboola.com by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $47,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lynda M. Clarizio sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $106,877.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,930.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TBLA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

TBLA stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

