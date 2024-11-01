Meitav Investment House Ltd. Raises Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 129.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,937.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,945.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,833.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.81. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,339.10 and a 52 week high of $2,174.80.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $47.40 by ($1.53). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $55.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 198.72 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,025.90.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

