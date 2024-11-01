Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 1,018,145 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,018,145 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 77,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,574,000 after purchasing an additional 128,573 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at $369,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

