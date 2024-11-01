Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:XDIV) Shares Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:XDIV – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.95 and last traded at $105.73. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.24.
Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.73.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.