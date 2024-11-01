MetisDAO (METIS) 1-Day Volume Hits $17.43 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $246.18 million and $17.43 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $40.35 or 0.00058175 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007121 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,454.08 or 1.00139349 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00012448 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00006776 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006240 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 40.74597584 USD and is down -7.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 271 active market(s) with $18,615,627.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

