M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives GBX 223.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 223.33 ($2.90).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.92) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.11) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.85) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 193.95 ($2.52) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 207.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 205.17. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 192.43 ($2.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 241.10 ($3.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,770.71, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. M&G’s payout ratio is currently 28,571.43%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

