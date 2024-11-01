MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 2.2% After Analyst Upgrade

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.2% on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $173.00 to $300.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. MicroStrategy traded as high as $255.75 and last traded at $249.77. 7,732,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 16,536,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.50.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.88.

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,518. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,518. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 30.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,331,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $806,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.54 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($8.98) earnings per share.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

