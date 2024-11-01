Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as low as C$0.32. Midland Exploration shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 11,500 shares changing hands.

Midland Exploration Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$29.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Midland Exploration (CVE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.06 million for the quarter.

About Midland Exploration

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds interest in the Abitibi, Appalachians, James Bay, Grenville, and Nunavik region projects.

