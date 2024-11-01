Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $959.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $942.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $2,171,708.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,332 shares in the company, valued at $673,565,775.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,228,300. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $2,171,708.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,565,775.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $36,459,953. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 224.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR stock opened at $759.30 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $409.05 and a 52-week high of $959.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.50, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $903.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $822.06.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

