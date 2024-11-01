Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05), reports. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 17.5 %

MPWR stock opened at $759.30 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $409.05 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $903.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $822.06. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $880.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $942.40.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,518,400.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total transaction of $2,270,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,754,928.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $36,459,953. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,970,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

