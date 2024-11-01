Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

Moog has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years. Moog has a payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE MOG-A traded down $6.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.60. 132,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.73.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services.

