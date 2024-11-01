NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.10 and traded as high as $30.20. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 11,276 shares.

NACCO Industries Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12. The company has a market cap of $223.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter.

NACCO Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is -39.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in NACCO Industries by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

Further Reading

