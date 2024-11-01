NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.10 and traded as high as $30.20. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 11,276 shares.
NACCO Industries Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12. The company has a market cap of $223.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter.
NACCO Industries Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in NACCO Industries by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.
About NACCO Industries
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.
