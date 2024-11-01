Nadler Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,076 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 237.6% in the first quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 208.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 175,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after buying an additional 133,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $232,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $232,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,765,104.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,334,337 shares of company stock worth $958,577,287. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $81.92. 683,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,792,023. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walmart from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

