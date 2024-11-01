Nadler Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 7.7% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $69,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 43,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 119,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,485,000 after buying an additional 42,418 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.43. 81,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,540. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.53 and a fifty-two week high of $270.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.23. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

