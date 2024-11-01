Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 167 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,994 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 24.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,399 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 30.1% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.02. 8,072,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,945,570. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.78. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $273.54. The company has a market capitalization of $802.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.45, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. China Renaissance raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,866. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

