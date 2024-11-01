Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (GASNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Thursday, November 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
Naturgy Energy Group Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. 111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,208. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
