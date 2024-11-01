Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $320.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $198.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.86.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $266.59 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $304.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of -444.31 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,632. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,632. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,666.3% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,210,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,837,000 after purchasing an additional 201,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

