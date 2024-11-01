NetMind Token Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. NetMind Token has a total market cap of $69.43 million and $3.33 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NetMind Token has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NetMind Token token can now be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00002410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NetMind Token alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,996.19 or 0.99950634 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,886.82 or 0.99794452 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NetMind Token Token Profile

NetMind Token’s launch date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,130,432 tokens. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,073.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 1.70047772 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $3,393,799.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetMind Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetMind Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NetMind Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetMind Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.