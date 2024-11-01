New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

New Mountain Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 92.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect New Mountain Finance to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.14. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $95.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on New Mountain Finance

About New Mountain Finance

(Get Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.