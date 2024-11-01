New Star Investment Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.70 (LON:NSI)

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
New Star Investment Trust Stock Down 1.5 %
LON NSI opened at GBX 103.90 ($1.35) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 107.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 114.03. The firm has a market cap of £73.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2,078.00 and a beta of 0.30. New Star Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 97.42 ($1.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.95).
New Star Investment Trust Company Profile
