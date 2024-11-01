New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,613,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Micron Technology worth $167,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 39.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,860,764. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.42. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $110.73 billion, a PE ratio of 147.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.