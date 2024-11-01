New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 92,822 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Amgen worth $216,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,622,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 313,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,214,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.48. 109,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.52 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.82. The company has a market cap of $171.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 181.58%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 115.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

