New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,717 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Intuitive Surgical worth $235,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after acquiring an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,079,000 after acquiring an additional 73,634 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,488,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,791,253,000 after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,398,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,837,000 after purchasing an additional 70,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,981,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $881,380,000 after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research set a $535.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 price target (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,595. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,246 shares of company stock valued at $33,839,308. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.6 %

ISRG stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $506.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,329. The company’s 50 day moving average is $490.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.70. The stock has a market cap of $180.55 billion, a PE ratio of 81.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.49 and a fifty-two week high of $523.34.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.